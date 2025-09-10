The Insurance Association of the Caribbean appoints Equisoft’s insurance expert as new board member

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce that Ruben Veerasamy, Equisoft’s leading insurance expert in the Caribbean, has joined the IAC Board of Directors. The announcement was made during the 43rd Annual Caribbean Insurance Conference in Panama.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ruben as a new member of our Board of Directors. With over 20 years of extensive experience in the industry, we believe Ruben will significantly contribute to fulfilling IAC’s mission of promoting and fostering the advancement of the Caribbean insurance industry,” said Patrick G. W. Ward, President, IAC.

Ruben brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic leadership to the IAC board. In his current role overseeing sales, project delivery, and account management for the Caribbean region, Ruben has helped 18 Caribbean insurers modernize their legacy systems. His hands-on experience guiding insurance carriers through complex digital transformations, ensuring optimal solutions are delivered on-time and on-budget, positions him to provide valuable insights that will help shape the future direction of the Caribbean insurance industry.

“I’m deeply honored to join the IAC Board of Directors. I’m excited to contribute to help drive forward IAC’s mission in fostering the advancement of the Caribbean insurance industry,” said Ruben Veerasamy, Equisoft Senior VP, Caribbean. “Partnering with IAC is part of Equisoft’s global mission to make financial services accessible to all through innovative technologies and industry collaborations,” added Veerasamy.

About IAC

IAC was the brainchild of a small group of visionaries (industry leaders from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and Barbados) who wanted to prepare the indigenous insurance industry for the future challenges of the remaining century. Its mission is to promote and foster the advancement of the Caribbean insurance industry through research, education and advocacy, in so doing to create a platform for regional harmonisation and integration in the industry.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 300 of the world’s leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm’s flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.