NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 02, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Department of Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the results of the Geothermal Project’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) which is available for public review.

Please be inform that The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), in conjunction with the Nevis Island Administration, has proposed the development of a 10MWs of geothermal plant in Hamilton Estate, Nevis. Initial approvals have been granted and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was carried out.

The results of the said ESIA (see link provided) is now published for review and comments by the public from October 28 to November 28, 2022, via the following platforms:

– Caribbean Development Bank www.caribank.org

– NEVLEC www.nevlec.com

– Nevis Island Administration www.nia.gov.kn

Comments can also be forwarded before November 28, 2022, to:

Director of Physical Planning

Office of the Department of Physical Planning

Main Street,

Charlestown,

Nevis.

LINK: https://nia.gov.kn/document/esia-results-for-nevis-geothermal-project-available-for-public-review/