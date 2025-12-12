News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Dec. 12, 2205: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), today gave Ethiopian immigrants in the US on Temporary Protected Status, (TPS), 60 days to leave the country as they ended the program by concluding that country conditions no longer meet the statutory requirements for the humanitarian designation.

The decision was announced today by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem following what DHS described as a careful review of current conditions in Ethiopia.

“Temporary Protected Status designations are time-limited and were never meant to be a ticket to permanent residency,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS,) spokesperson said in a statement. “Conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Ethiopian nationals. Since the situation no longer meets the statutory requirements for a TPS designation, Secretary Noem is terminating this designation to restore integrity in our immigration system.”

TPS provides temporary relief from deportation and work authorization to nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions that prevent safe return. Ethiopia was designated for TPS amid concerns related to internal conflict and instability.

Under the termination order, Ethiopian nationals currently covered by TPS who do not have another lawful basis to remain in the United States will have 60 days to voluntarily depart the country.

DHS is encouraging individuals who choose to leave voluntarily to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP Home Mobile App to report their departure. According to DHS, the voluntary departure process includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and the possibility of future opportunities for legal immigration to the United States.

The department warned that enforcement actions will follow the conclusion of the grace period. After February 13, 2026, DHS may arrest and remove Ethiopian nationals who remain in the United States without legal status following the termination of TPS.

“If an alien forces DHS to arrest and remove them, they may never be allowed to return to the United States,” the agency cautioned.

Immigration advocates have historically raised concerns about TPS terminations, noting the potential impact on families, employers, and communities with long-standing ties to the United States. DHS, however, emphasized that TPS is intended as a temporary humanitarian measure and must be reassessed periodically based on current country conditions.

The termination of Ethiopia’s TPS designation comes amid broader efforts by the administration to tighten enforcement while promoting voluntary compliance with immigration laws.