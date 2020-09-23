EUROPA+ Subscription Streaming Service Launches across Latin America and Caribbean Markets

News Americas, Miami, FL, September 23, 2020: Europa+ (Europa Más) is now streaming the latest and most popular TV series from across Europe to audiences throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Designed for European Ex-Pats, people of European descent and the large community of those passionate about European culture throughout the region, Europa+ offers viewers a variety of the latest and best European shows to link them to their roots, culture and tastes.

Available for US$5.99/month in most markets, the service draws a curated list of programs from the libraries of well-known European content producers like BBC Studios, Studio Canal, TF1, ZDF, NordicWorld, Studio 100, Spiegel and Mediaset. Programs are presented ad-free, in High Definition and their original language – all with subtitles and the majority sub-titled in Spanish and English.

A 7-day, risk-free trial is available at www.europamas.com

Europa+ offers a unique alternative to existing SVOD and traditional television services throughout Latin America and the Caribbean — more than 1500 hours of the latest and most popular European TV series and specials are easily found by genre, language, and sub-title options. It is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and all shows are available for download for later viewing on portable devices.

“For nearly 30 years, Castalia Communications has forged a track record of successfully launching new media ventures worldwide,” said Luis Torres-Bohl, President of Europa+ and its co-owner Castalia Communications. “Our mission has always been to enable the many and different voices of our world the opportunity to be heard.”

“We provide programming that makes Europeans living and working in Latin America and the Caribbean feel more connected to home,” said Europa+ COO and Managing Director Rubén Mendiola. “Europa+ viewers will have the most compelling and newest European dramas, comedies, documentaries, reality, nature, motor shows, kids’ toons and more at their fingertips.”

Europa+ is an OTT service owned and operated by Mexico City-based investment fund, Innokap, and Atlanta-based Castalia Communications Corporation.

About Europa+

Europa+ (Europa Más) is an OTT digital video subscription service owned and operated by Mexico City-based investment fund, Innokap, and Atlanta-based Castalia Communications Corporation. The service brings together the very best in current European programming from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries, making it exclusively available to viewers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Europa+ content is available on major mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and can be downloaded and viewed offline where rights allow. All content is available ad-free in one place for US$5.99 in most markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Europa+ has offices in Miami, Lima, Peru, and San Luis Potosí,Mexico. www.europamas.com



About Castalia Communications

Castalia Communications is an international media business development company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1991 Castalia has been the creator and distributor of many linear channels and thousands of programming hours from world-renowned media and technology companies. With an excellent reputation and a broad network of contacts in Latin America, the United States and Canada, the company also continues several long-term collaborations in European and Asian markets. For additional information, call (770) 396-7850 or visit www.castaliacommunications.com