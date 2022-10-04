News

CEO and founder of SWF&CO Sandra Welch-Farrell presents an award for capacity building partnerships with local communities and NGOs, to Peter Cavendish, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Delegation of the EU. –

The European Union’s delegation to TT has been recognised with an award, given its significant contributions to Trinidad and Tobago’s development over four decades.

The EU and TT’s relationship began in 1976 with a focus on infrastructure. SWF&CO’s media release said the relationship has evolved over the years into an equal partnership that tackles a wide range of issues to advance the nation’s social and economic framework.

SWF&CO International Public Relations presented the award to EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish, in recognition of the EU’s “Capacity Building Partnerships with Local Communities and NGOs.”

The EU has collaborated with civic society through projects in renewable energy, and in efforts to eliminate gender-based violence. A SWF&CO press release said these are critical to TT realising its vision of a strong economy based on environmental sustainability, and equal rights and opportunity for all.

The award was announced during SWF&CO International Public Relations’ 30th-anniversary celebrations. It made special mention of the EU delegation’s work in:

1. Building resilience in the small and medium-sized enterprises sector through initiatives and policy development that encourage the country’s competitive business strategy.

2. Addressing the needs of the most vulnerable groups and communities through poverty-reduction programmes, which included 600 micro-projects benefiting over 10,000 participants, and strengthened the social services delivery unit of the Office of the Prime Minister.

3. Strengthening medical laboratory services in the Caribbean and funding the National HIV/ AIDS strategic plan programme.

4. Defending human rights, equality and diversity together with leading advocacy groups dedicated to protecting LGBTQI, women, youth, migrant and other marginalised communities.

5. Supporting crucial infrastructural development to encourage growth in various sectors, including work on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Navet Dam, UWI St Augustine campus buildings and rural electrification.

Cavendish reiterated the mutual benefits of the TT-EU relationship, saying, “The EU continues to work with the Government and NGOs on areas of common concern, including the fight against climate change, crime and security, support for human rights and strengthening of civil society. These are values that affect both the EU and the Caribbean regions today, and by working together we can achieve our common objectives.”