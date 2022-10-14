The Blue and John Crow Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the island’s only national park, now hosts an EV charging station at its main recreational area – Holywell.

EVPower Jamaica Limited (Evergo) officially unveiled the triangular Level 2 AC ‘semi-fast’ unit on Saturday, October 8, 2022, as part of its National Tree Planting Day initiative.

The Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT), which has managed the site since 1988 to ensure the conservation of natural resources, agreed that Holywell was an ideal location for a charging station as electric vehicles reduce hazardous air pollution caused by exhaust emissions.

“We know that Holywell recognises the significance of such a move to the environment and for generations to come,” shared Evergo General Manager, Kevin Francis.

“We are going to be putting the word out there to let people know that they can feel comfortable to drive their e-vehicle up here [Holywell] because we do have a charger,” said JCDT Executive Director, Dr Susan Otuokon.

As the automotive industry transitions to alternative energy sources, Evergo is working to establish a reliable EV charging network. This will allow the eco-adventurer to enjoy the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Blue and John Crow Mountains and charge their electric vehicle without worrying about running out of power.