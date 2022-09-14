Gun found in tree’s trunk at St Ann business place
Ex-Iceland manager expected to take over as Reggae Boyz head coach
Cab driver held after reportedly abducting mother of his child
Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner
Average 8.5 per cent increase in textbook prices — survey
Evergo Jamaica builds community with local EV users
PNP lashes Holness for focus on mourning Queen over local issues
Prison memoir ‘That Bird Has My Wings’ selected for Oprah’s Book Club
CariCRIS reaffirms investment grade credit ratings for VMIL
Gunmen on ‘bikes’ strike again: Truck operator shot, left for dead
Heimir Hallgrimsson.
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is expected to announce Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrimsson as the new head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz later this week, according to reports.
The 55-year-old Hallgrimsson stepped down as head coach of Iceland in 2018. He was named assistant to Lars Lagerback in 2011 and became joint-manager in 2014, helping Iceland beat England at Euro 2016.
After Euro 2016, he became sole manager, leading Iceland to their first-ever FIFA World Cup, where they went out in the group stage despite a draw with Argentina.
He was most recently head coach at Qatari League Club Al Arabi from 2018 to 2021.
Hallgrimsson will take over from former interim head coach Paul Hall who had a record of two wins, three draws, and five losses in 10 games since his appointment in December 2021.
Hallgrimsson is also a dentist. He took up that profession after a modest playing career.
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-
Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.

Red Stripe exp
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.

"Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
Red Stripe exp
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.
The