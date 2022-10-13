Excelsior High booked their spot in the second round of the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup competition with a 2-0 win over Clan Carthy High in one of only three Zone F games Wednesday.

In the other games: Campion College whipped Cumberland High 4-0 and moved closer to the second round, while Jose Marti lost ground following their 0-1 defeat at the hands of Kingston Technical.

The Xavier Gilbert-coached Excelsior won their sixth match from eight games and moved to 20 points. They are four points clear of second-placed Campion College but, more importantly, they are nine points ahead of the third-placed team Jose Marti which, with only two games remaining, cannot surpass them.

The unbeaten Excelsior are, therefore, safely into the second round.

Excelsior High and Clan Carthy High in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup encounter on Wednesday. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Campion College moved a step closer to the second round, sitting in second on 16 points. Their closest challengers are both Jose Marti and Kingston Technical on 11 points with two games remaining.

The competition continues Thursday with three games in Zone D. Norman Manley High will face Dunoon Park Technical, STATHS will take on Spanish Town High, and and Tarrant will host Jonathan Grant High.