Former champions Excelsior High were sent crashing from the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Friday while St George’s College, Mona High and Charlie Smith all safely navigated their way to the quarterfinals.

In the big upset of the last 16 rounds played over two legs, seven-time champions Excelsior High could not repel a stubborn and determined Haile Selassie team that created history by reaching the quarterfinals for the very first time.

Since Haile Selassie won the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday, it was expected that Excelsior would get it right this time around. Excelsior struck first, courtesy of Richard Andrews in the 43rd minute, and pulled them level in the tie.

But Haile Selassie High, named in honour of the former Emperor of Ethiopia, responded swiftly and decisively and was led to safety by Joshua Dewar, who scored in the 47th minute.

Meanwhile, another former champion, St George’s College, had no such misfortune as they slayed Jonathan Grant 3-1 for a 7-2 aggregate win.

In the other games, Mona High whipped Tivoli Gardens 3-1 and won 5-1 overall while Dacquan Green scored in the 23rd minute as Charlie Smith edged Campion College 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate win.

The competition continues on Saturday with four second-leg games. Of particular interest, defending champions Kingston College are locked at 0-0 with Jose Marti High.

Jamaica College hold a 5-0 first-leg advantage over Norman Manley High; St Catherine High lead Wolmer’s Boys 1-0 and St Jago High trail St Andrew Technical High School 1-2.

Friday’s results

Mona High 3, Tivoli Gardens 1

Charlie Smith 1, Campion College 0

Excelsior 1, Haile Selassie 2

St George’s College 3, Jonathan Grant 1