Urgent – Immediate Broadcast Requested Heat Advisory

…Excessive Heat Advisory in Effect for Antigua and Barbuda 10 am to 3:30 pm Until Tuesday…

Heat Index or Feels-Like Temperature: Up to 41 °C or 106 °F

Location: Antigua and Barbuda

Timing: 10 am to 3:30 pm until Tuesday.

Synopsis: The combination of relatively high temperatures, high humidity and light winds will result in hot conditions.

The threat of health problems is moderate, for mainly sensitive people. An excessive heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of hot conditions.

The threshold for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be in the range of 38 to 41 °C or 100 to 106 °F, for any length of time, for two or more consecutive days, with the winds 16 km/h (10 mph) or less.

Sensitive groups: While extreme heat can put everyone at risk for heat illnesses, health risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

Potential health implications: Heat illnesses, including heat: rash, edema, syncope/fainting, cramps, exhaustion and stroke.

Heat illnesses can lead to long-term health problems and heat stroke can lead to death.

Caution: If any symptoms of health illness are present (such as dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, or extreme thirst) immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best.

The most dangerous heat illness is heat stroke, with symptoms that include complete or partial loss of consciousness or confusion and high body temperature. If caring for someone with those symptoms, call 911 immediately.

While waiting for help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool place, applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing and fanning the person as much as possible.

Everyone should stay alert and take precautions – stay cool and hydrated. Check on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.

Those who take medication or have a health condition should ask their doctor if it increases their health risk in the heat and follow their recommendation.

Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com and facebook.com/abmetservice

Dale Destin

