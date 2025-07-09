News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 9, 2025: To celebrate what would have been Jamaican reggae legend John Holt’s 78th birthday, VP Records’ classic imprint 17 North Parade is giving fans a gift: an unreleased, Henry “Junjo” Lawes-produced track titled “We Nah Leave.” And yes—you can hear it here first.

John Holt performing in the UK. (Photo by James Emmett/Redferns)

Set to drop July 11, 2025, the heavyweight roots anthem was originally recorded in 1981 and is now being released in full high-definition glory. The track has been lifted direct from the original Reel To Reel 1/4” 15 IPS master tape—delivered to Greensleeves Records more than four decades ago but never officially put into production. Mastering engineer Billy Polo has reworked the track, ensuring it now hits as hard and clear as it was meant to.

Though versions of the song previously circulated on Randy’s Jah Guidance label in Jamaica and New York—and even under the title “Not Leaving” on Holt’s own imprint—this marks the first-ever official digital release of the original mix, complete with instrumental and extended versions available across all major platforms.

“We Nah Leave” was crafted by the same sonic dream team that built “Police In Helicopter,” one of reggae’s most iconic protest tracks. Backing Holt is the legendary Roots Radics band, captured in full force at Channel One Studios in Western Kingston. With Style Scott’s militant drums and Flabba Holt’s heavy, hypnotic bass, the track is pure rebel soul—a true sufferah’s anthem for those who know the weight of struggle and the fire of resistance.

And Holt’s vocal? Vintage and defiant – like a man refusing to be moved.

John Kenneth Holt, OD, was a legendary Jamaican reggae singer who rose to prominence as a member of The Paragons before launching a successful solo career that helped shape the sound of lovers rock and roots reggae.

Born in the Greenwich Farm district of Kingston, Jamaica, Holt was immersed in music from an early age. His mother, Amy, worked as a nurse, while young John quickly showed signs of remarkable vocal talent. By the age of 12, he had become a familiar face on the island’s talent show circuit, regularly competing in the popular Vere Johns Opportunity Hour contests held at local theatres. Holt won 28 competitions, many of which were broadcast live on Radio Jamaica, setting the stage for a career that would span more than five decades. Holt died in October 2014. He was just 67.

“We Nah Leave” drops July 11 on all digital platforms via VP Records. LISTEN TO IT HERE FIRST