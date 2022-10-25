After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are now in high gear for the staging of Expo Jamaica from April 27 to 30 2023.

The National Arena and the National Indoor Sports Centre will be transformed into a multi-sectoral exposition showcasing manufacturers, exporters, primary producers, tourism industry players and service providers – creating a carefully-curated display of Jamaican products and services.

“Expo Jamaica 2023 marks a return to the scale and breadth of pre-pandemic events. Unfortunately, Expo Jamaica was cancelled in April 2020, and only a virtual event was held in October 2021, so the association is extremely excited for the first in-person expo since 2018,” according to Kamesha Blake, Executive Director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

The long-standing event, first held in 1971 is the largest and most impactful trade show of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean. The show is firmly acknowledged as the go-to hub to identify quality local products and do business with Jamaican manufacturers and exporters.

With the theme set around the clear goal of ‘Connecting the World to Jamaica’ according to Blake, “Expo 2023 will feature a wide variety of booth exhibitors, industry influencers and brands that represent the local industry make-up.”

“The event provides an excellent opportunity to discover and learn more about Jamaican products and services as it offers an excellent platform for local businesses to market their products as well as strengthen their brands and participate in high-value networking by connecting with both local and international buyers to solidify business expansion and exports,” the JMEA executive director added.

The four-day event will be divided into buyer and consumer days, with the buyers taking precedence on the first two days, April 27 and 28 to give an opportunity for businesses to make B2B connections.

On the last two days, April 29-30, the expo will open its doors to thousands of consumers who always look forward to booth exhibitions, product samples and to make purchases of locally manufactured goods and fresh produce.

Expo Jamaica has grown significantly in size and reputation to become the English-speaking Caribbean’s top tradeshow with an audience that returns mainly from the Caribbean, North and South America and Europe.

The biennial event which in its last staging, 2018, attracted over 220 exhibitors, 570 buyers, and 21,500 consumers.

Exhibitors, sponsors and buyers are encouraged to contact the JMEA to secure their space.