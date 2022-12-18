Extension announced for liquor, music, dancing New Year’s Eve
Liquor, Music and Dancing licence holders will get an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve.
The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision this week that bars, nightclubs, restaurants andhotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:50 am and play music until 2:00 am on the morning of Sunday, 1 January 2023. All other licensing stipulations remain in effect.
The board also noted that there are no extensions in effect for Christmas Eve on Saturday, 24December.
For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 oremail [email protected]
