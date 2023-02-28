Falmouth Mayor and Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), Colin Gager, wants stakeholders in the agricultural sector in the parish to make climate-smart practices a focal point of their operations.

“As a parish, we should focus on highlighting the importance of agricultural sustainability through the adaptation of climate-smart practices,” Gager urged.

He was speaking at the 66th staging of the Hague Agricultural Show on Ash Wednesday at the Hague Agricultural Showground in Trelawny.

“Farmers and stakeholders in the sector should seek to learn the strategies and the best methods for mitigation against potential disaster,” he added.

Gager emphasised that agriculture is an integral part of the TMC’s sustainable development plan.

“At the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, agriculture is crucial to our local sustainable development plan. And, our objectives for this sector includes strengthening the delivery of agricultural support services and productivity, enhancing technologies to promote the use of natural resources and environmental management,” Gager indicated.