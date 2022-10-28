– Advertisement –

The family of a woman who arrived in Saint Lucia recently from the United States is demanding answers, saying they received information that she died while in custody at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

Bernadette Jn Baptiste told St Lucia Times that the Laborie police had arrested her sister, forty-year-old Cecilia Augustin, who was here for her father’s funeral.

Jn Baptiste said Augustin was in a land dispute with a cousin when the police arrested her.

“On Tuesday night they called me and told me my sister had been arrested,” she stated.

“My cousin called and said she was harassing her with a knife so the police arrested her,” the sister explained.

But Jn Baptiste said she later learned that Augustin was at the BCF.

“I said: ‘Why they send my sister up to Bordelais?’ My sister didn’t do any crime and didn’t harass anybody. Why they sent her up to Bordelais? If you say she has a mental problem, is not Bordelais you all should send her,” she declared.

Nevertheless, Jn Baptiste said her sister had no mental issue but was a Christian who was “crazy in Jesus”.

Jn Baptiste said the family received news that Augustin had died at the correctional facility on Thursday night.

“They say she had a tummy ache and a backache,” the sister told St Lucia Times.

“They hold her in the cell for nine days from the time they arrest her – Laborie police station,” Jn Baptiste recalled.

She said Augustin went to the BCF on Wednesday, and the family heard about the death of the United States citizen and mother of two on Thursday night.

Numerous attempts to get an official response regarding the BCF incident were unsuccessful.

Headline photo: Cecilia Augustin – Deceased

