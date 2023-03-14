FAO’s Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mario Lubetkin, held a working meeting last Wednesday with the President of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Sergio D?az-Granados, to review a common work agenda to strengthen and identify opportunities for cooperation and the mobilization of investments to accelerate the transformation of agri-food systems.

The strengthening of the partnership between FAO and CAF in Latin America and the Caribbean will make it possible to join efforts and establish complementary actions, considering the technical and operational capacities of both institutions through the design, financing, and implementation of projects and technical assistance programs that contribute to responding to the current challenges of eradicating poverty and hunger and reducing inequalities in the region.

“For FAO, it is essential to strengthening multisectoral alliances that allow us to complement and make our efforts more efficient and that investments can generate greater impact and profound transformations in agri-food systems for the benefit of people and the planet,” said Mario Lubetkin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean.

FAO’s meeting with CAF is part of the work of the United Nations organization to promote a multilateral agenda with different countries and entities in the region to address the fight against hunger and malnutrition, in addition to responding to the challenges arising from the consequences of climate change.