Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
Farmer of Hanover and St James addresses named as person of interest
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida
Schools to stick to online mode on Tuesday as bad weather persists
St James man linked to string of robberies nabbed
Cabinet okays team to probe farm work conditions for J’cans in Canada
WATCH: What not to do when the Bog Walk Gorge is closed
Teenager shot dead, elderly man injured in home invasion
IDB axes president Claver-Carone after ethics probe
Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Hanover police have named 47-year-old Andrew Jones as a person of interest.
Jones, who is said to be a farmer and a mason, is last known to have resided in Golden Grove district in Hanover as well as Barrett Town in St James. Detectives have, however, been unable to find him at these addresses.
Jones is therefore being urged to make contact with detectives at the Sandy Bay Police Station immediately.
In addition, anyone who can assist the police to locate him is asked to contact the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312 or the Lucea police at 876-956-2333. Persons may also call the police 119 number.
More From
Had decried rampant shootings, double murder in parish only hours before
“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial
Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou
AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin
The Meteorological Service is urging people in Jamaica to be mindful of flash flooding across sections of the island Monday, as it announced that a flash flood warning is now in effect for additional
Social media users hail victim for having done good deeds