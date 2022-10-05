TOLEDO, Mon. Oct. 3, 2022

Early this morning the body of 44-year-old Silver Creek resident, Isaiah Chiac, was found motionless at the Silver Creek Junction in the Toledo District. Chiac, a farmer of Maya descent, went to see his children in Belmopan on Saturday, his common-law wife told police.

She did not hear anything more from him until this morning when the news of his death reached her. He was reportedly stabbed and left for dead a short distance from the bus shed in the village. Unconfirmed reports are that he may have been attacked and left for dead at the bus stop when he came off the last bus late Sunday night.

At this time, police are still carrying out what is classified as a death investigation before determining whether Chiac was a victim of manslaughter/murder.

During a police press briefing today, the communications director of the Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, said, “I know that our investigators are on the scene canvassing that area, but there is not much that we are going on as yet, but definitely it is early in the investigation.”