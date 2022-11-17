Fatal accident at Callender’s Christ Church Loop Barbados
Fatal accident at Callender’s Christ Church
Clean up Barbados by November 30 – PM issues challenge to Bajans
Forde doubles down that laws coming for negligent land owners
Fire Chief concerned about toxic fumes from Spring Garden fire
Open to colour: Africa is a market that Harris Paints is eyeing
Twins make sure Abrielle Lovell is never forgotten after tragic death
Barbados wants to make helpful cancer meds, female reproductive drugs
Sagicor assists students with learning business skills
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Police are at the scene of a fatal accident in the area of Callender’s, Christ Church.
According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the Police Operations Control Room received the report around 9:55 am.
Inniss stated that it was a one-vehicle collision.
More details to come.
More From
Haley said that her friend was “kind” and trust worthy
Wellness Wedness: PM says, “… that’s why we are rushing so hard”
‘I do it for the love of my country and I do it for the love of my sport’
St George Secondary celebrates 50th anniversary with Business Day
Write the book! Dara Mathis shared her love and story on social media but did not expect the response
Founder of Khadija Collymore Ministries is currently pursuing a degree in Ministry at Christian Leaders Institute in Michigan