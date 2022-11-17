Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Fatal accident at Callender’s Christ Church Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Fatal accident at Callender’s Christ Church

Police are at the scene of a fatal accident in the area of Callender’s, Christ Church.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the Police Operations Control Room received the report around 9:55 am.

Inniss stated that it was a one-vehicle collision.

More details to come.

