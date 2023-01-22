Fatal night-time attack on Westmoreland landscaper
The Westmoreland police are probing the shooting death of s man in his community by unknown assailants in the parish on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old landscaper, Marvil Ellison, of a Georges Plain, Westmoreland address.
Reports are that about 9pm, residents heard gunshots and summoned the police.
Upon their arrival, the police saw Ellison lying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.