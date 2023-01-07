Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Fatal shooting at Fitts Village Loop Barbados

Fatal shooting at Fitts Village

1 hrs ago

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Fitts Village, St James.

Reports to Loop News are that there is a fatality, however attempts to police public relations have been futile up to publishing time.

The incident reportedly happened just after 7pm.

More details to come.

