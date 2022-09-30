FILE PHOTO: The United Nations emblem is pictured at the 2nd Preparatory session of the 2020 Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

PGA Fellowship Programme

Introduction

The President of the General Assembly Fellowship Programme aims to promote youth engagement in multilateralism and support the next generation of diplomats.

The Fellowship will bring to New York a small group of young diplomats and civil servants from developing countries, particularly from Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), while also ensuring geographical representation and gender balance.

Fellowship Training Components

The Fellowship will partner with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to impart training on the United Nations, its organs and subsidiary bodies. The trainings will also cover topics such as sustainable development, climate change, peace and conflict resolution and human rights as well as skills development in negotiation, drafting and public diplomacy.

Fellows will be attached on a rotational basis with the teams of the Office of the President of the General Assembly (OPGA) – Peace and Security; Human Rights and Humanitarian; Sustainable Development; Reform, Legal and Budget; and Communication and Media. Through their work in the OPGA, the Fellows will gain an in-depth understanding of the workings of the United Nations system, from the Secretariat to the United Nations funds and programmes, specialized agencies and other entities and bodies.

The OPGA Senior Management Team will hold regular meetings with the Fellows to enrich their learning experience and deepen their understanding of the work of the General Assembly. Fellows may have the opportunity to travel on official visit(s) away from United Nations headquarters.

Selection Process

Member States and Observer States, from underrepresented countries, particularly LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS, are invited to nominate, through their Permanent Mission in New York, one candidate for the Fellowship.

Nominees for the Fellowship should meet the following criteria:

Between the ages of 25 and 32

Hold a university degree

Demonstrate fluency in verbal and written English

Have a maximum of three years of experience working in national government

An independent three-member selection board, composed of a representative from a Member State, the United Nations system and a Civil Society Organization, will review the applications, interview short-listed candidates and select the Fellows. Gender balance and regional representation will be considered in the selection of the Fellows.

To nominate a candidate, please send the following materials to Mr. Shojiro Nishimura, Senior Adviser at the OPGA at [email protected] with a copy to [email protected], mentioning “Application for PGA Fellowship” in the Subject:

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission nominating the candidate for the Fellowship;

Candidate’s cover letter expressing intent to join the Fellowship (up to 300 words); and

Candidate’s CV.

Indicative Timeline

Last day for submitting applications

:

28 October 2022

Successful candidates to be notified

:

late-November 2022

Acceptance to be conveyed

:

5 December 2022

Fellowship commencement date

:

16 January 2023

Fellows will receive:

A roundtrip economy airfare ticket from their home country to New York City

A fixed settling-in allowance

A laptop and cell phone for use during the Fellowship

A monthly stipend

Furnished room

Health Insurance

Nominating Missions will be responsible for:

Securing a US visa for the Fellow

Accreditation of the Fellow to their Permanent Mission in New York and thereafter secondment to the Office of the President of the General Assembly

