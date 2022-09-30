PGA Fellowship Programme
Introduction
The President of the General Assembly Fellowship Programme aims to promote youth engagement in multilateralism and support the next generation of diplomats.
The Fellowship will bring to New York a small group of young diplomats and civil servants from developing countries, particularly from Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), while also ensuring geographical representation and gender balance.
Fellowship Training Components
The Fellowship will partner with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to impart training on the United Nations, its organs and subsidiary bodies. The trainings will also cover topics such as sustainable development, climate change, peace and conflict resolution and human rights as well as skills development in negotiation, drafting and public diplomacy.
Fellows will be attached on a rotational basis with the teams of the Office of the President of the General Assembly (OPGA) – Peace and Security; Human Rights and Humanitarian; Sustainable Development; Reform, Legal and Budget; and Communication and Media. Through their work in the OPGA, the Fellows will gain an in-depth understanding of the workings of the United Nations system, from the Secretariat to the United Nations funds and programmes, specialized agencies and other entities and bodies.
The OPGA Senior Management Team will hold regular meetings with the Fellows to enrich their learning experience and deepen their understanding of the work of the General Assembly. Fellows may have the opportunity to travel on official visit(s) away from United Nations headquarters.
Selection Process
Member States and Observer States, from underrepresented countries, particularly LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS, are invited to nominate, through their Permanent Mission in New York, one candidate for the Fellowship.
Nominees for the Fellowship should meet the following criteria:
Between the ages of 25 and 32
Hold a university degree
Demonstrate fluency in verbal and written English
Have a maximum of three years of experience working in national government
An independent three-member selection board, composed of a representative from a Member State, the United Nations system and a Civil Society Organization, will review the applications, interview short-listed candidates and select the Fellows. Gender balance and regional representation will be considered in the selection of the Fellows.
To nominate a candidate, please send the following materials to Mr. Shojiro Nishimura, Senior Adviser at the OPGA at [email protected] with a copy to [email protected], mentioning “Application for PGA Fellowship” in the Subject:
Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission nominating the candidate for the Fellowship;
Candidate’s cover letter expressing intent to join the Fellowship (up to 300 words); and
Candidate’s CV.
Indicative Timeline
Last day for submitting applications
:
28 October 2022
Successful candidates to be notified
:
late-November 2022
Acceptance to be conveyed
:
5 December 2022
Fellowship commencement date
:
16 January 2023
Fellows will receive:
A roundtrip economy airfare ticket from their home country to New York City
A fixed settling-in allowance
A laptop and cell phone for use during the Fellowship
A monthly stipend
Furnished room
Health Insurance
Nominating Missions will be responsible for:
Securing a US visa for the Fellow
Accreditation of the Fellow to their Permanent Mission in New York and thereafter secondment to the Office of the President of the General Assembly
