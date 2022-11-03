Three women owned businesses officially received 26- thousand dollars for winning the business plan competition hosted as part of the Women’s Empowerment Project.

The winning businesses were My crown of curls, Samantha Paperwork Designs and Ambrosia Foods

The project was carried out by the Taiwan Technical Mission through The Centre for Enterprise Development.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s prize giving ceremony Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the ladies serve as inspiration to the next generation of young women.

He said gone are the days when persons would settle for government employment as there are tremendous opportunities for growth within the society.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/GONSALVES-OPPORTUNITIES.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said a dynamic private sector led by entrepreneurs and small business will be the engine for growth and development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CAMILLO-ENTREPRENEURS.mp3

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan said the Government of China, Taiwan is pleased to be associated with this important project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TAIWAN-WOMEN-.mp3