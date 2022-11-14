Reggae Girlz lose 2-1 to Paraguay in second international friendly
Bus, taxi operators vote for all-island strike starting Monday
Dancehall artiste Lavaido says clean lyrics make him more marketable
Ten Hag lauds culture change at Man United after late Fulham win
Newsmaker… Week: Racist, derogatory pitches deep in local politics
Female hotel worker who died from crash identified
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
J’cans talk Reggae Girlz performance after 1st Paraguay friendly int’l
VIDEO: Female hotel worker dies from bus crash in St James
28 killed in 25 fatal motor vehicle crashes in October, says RSU
A screengrab from a video of the crash scene.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The female hotel worker who died from injuries that were sustained in a vehicular crash on the Flanker main road in St James on Sunday morning, has been identified.
The deceased is 57-year-old Andrea Barnett-Ferguson, a housekeeper of Farm Heights, St James.
Reports from the Coral Gardens police are that about 8:55 am, Ferguson was travelling in a Toyota Coaster bus when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then went over the median and into the path of oncoming traffic, where it collided with another Toyota Coaster bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.
Barnett-Ferguson and the drivers of the motor buses were all taken to the hospital, where Barnett-Ferguson was pronounced dead.
The driver of the bus that Bennett-Ferguson was travelling in is said to be in serious condition, while the other driver’s condition is stable.
There are no reports of any other passengers in the buses.
The investigation continues.
More From
To recognise its strong partnership with Jamaica, Frontier Airlines will feature an image of Jamaica’s national bird – the red-billed streamer tail hummingbird – on the tailfin of a 240-passenger airc
An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 13-year-old Hannah Hawthorne of Vineyards Estate in Bushy Park, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 11.
She is of dar
KC will now play STATHS in one of the Manning Cup semifinals while Mona will tackle JC in the other
The passenger recently thanked him
Some glowing tributes continue to pour in for an ardent supporter of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) who was one of two persons who died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle crash on
Turned up at the same hospital where cop went for treatment