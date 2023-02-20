Georgia Messam-Whyte, the St Ann Justice of the Peace (JP) who was charged earlier this month with allegedly fleecing millions of dollars from a client, was remanded in police custody when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

The 50-year-old JP, who is also a paralegal clerk, is accused of fraudulent conversion and engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property.

Her attorney, Stephen Powell, requested additional time to prepare for a bail application after the crown indicated that they were objecting to the accused woman’s release on bond.

The crown told the presiding judge that it was difficult for the police to locate Messam-Whyte, and she was eventually found inside a restaurant by law enforcers.

The bail application has been tentatively set for March 2.

It is alleged that Messam-Whyte, a resident of Village Green, St Ann, received over $27 million from the complainant to purchase a property, but failed to turn over the funds to the contracted attorney.

The police said the incident occurred between September 2018 and April 2019.

Following a probe, Messam-Whyte was arrested and charged.