Two women were robbed hours apart between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, raising questions about whether females are targeted because they may make easy victims.

The first robbery occurred along Apollo Link in George Town shortly after 7:30pm on Wednesday, November 2.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the woman was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up in front of her. A man exited and brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded her possessions. The man robbed her of a bag and several personal items before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The man is described as being slim, of dark complexion, with shoulder-length braids. He was wearing a hat.

The second incident occurred outside an apartment complex on Andresen Road, in West Bay shortly on November 3. The RCIPS said officers received a report of a robbery shortly after 1:20am.

It was reported that a woman had just parked at the location when another vehicle pulled up and parked nearby. Three men exited the vehicle and approached the woman. One of the men opened the vehicle door, brandished an unknown object at her, and demanded cash.

The men then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene with a mobile phone, several personal items, and a quantity of cash.

One of the suspects is described as being of light-brown complexion, of chubby build, and about 5’8″ in height. He was wearing a red hoodie, mask, and grey jeans.

Another of the men is described as also being of light-brown complexion and chubby build, with curly hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a mask.

The third man is described as being of light-brown complexion, skinny build and tall. He was wearing a white hoodie.