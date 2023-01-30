Word on the street is that Barbadian mogul, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is expanding her Fenty empire.

The busy new mom, who is slated to perform for the first time in six years at the Super Bowl this February, might soon be launching a children’s line.

RiRi has reached billionaire status with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, and she’s shows no signs of stopping.

The entrepreneur filed a trademark for “Fenty Kids” on January 20.

A heavily pregnant Rihanna, in February 2022, while on the red carpet with beau A$AP Rocky hinted she would love to do a Fenty baby line in the future.

“It would be a dream but who knows. It is the obvious next step to everyone, but I haven’t started working on anything yet,” she told EXTRA while at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles.

This won’t be Rihanna’s first attempt at launching a clothing line. In May 2019, she launched a ready-to-wear brand, Fenty, under the luxury fashion group LVMH (Mo?t Hennessy Louis Vuitton). This made Rihanna the first woman and also the POC [person of colour] to be added on the LVMH group. Despite a rousing start, the label closed shop in February 2021.

With bated breath and twiddling thumbs, we wait to see what Rihanna releases next!