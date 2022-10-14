Prince Swanny’s Swanology album with Skillibeng collab out now
Sherly Jeudy of Haiti celebrates after scoring a spectacular free kick against host country Mexico in the Concacaf Women’s Championship at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PHOTO: Concacaf.com).
ZURICH (AP) — Portugal will have to beat Thailand or Cameroon to advance to their first Women’s World Cup tournament next year.
Portugal, which were the highest-ranked nation at No. 23 in Friday’s 10-team intercontinental playoff draw, was put into the pot despite beating Iceland in this week’s European playoffs.
Three World Cup places are up for grabs to the 10 teams in the playoffs. The matches will be played in New Zealand from Feb. 18-23.
In a separate bracket, Haiti were drawn to face Senegal, with the winner advancing to face Chile.
Haiti are also aiming for their first World Cup appearance after years of turmoil and investigations of sexual abuse of female players on the Caribbean island. FIFA banned the long-time Haitian football federation president for life in 2020.
The third playoff bracket paired Taiwan with Paraguay and Papua New Guinea with Panama. The winners of the those games will meet on Feb. 23 with a place in the final tournament at stake.
New Zealand and Australia will host the expanded 32-team Women’s World Cup from July 20-Aug. 20.
The draw for the tournament will be held on Oct. 22 in Auckland with only 29 of the 32 places confirmed.
