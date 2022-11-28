Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Commodore Errington Shurland is sure that the over 1,000 troops in the 2022 Independence parade will execute their duties without a hitch or glitch once they have their final run-through.

The Commodore said that while Saturday’s rehearsal went smoothly, there were some areas that needed to be addressed, and as such, he insisted these should be ironed out by the final full dress rehearsal tomorrow, Monday, November 28.

Therefore, Barbadians and visitors should look forward to the usual pomp and pageantry when the Ceremonial Parade returns in full on Independence Day, following a hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, November 30, will see Kensington Oval coming to life with a full return of armed and unarmed troops to the parade square as Barbados marks its 56th year of Independence and its first year of being a Parliamentary Republic.

Line the street and applaud the troops

Following the parade rehearsal at Kensington Oval yesterday, Chief of Staff Commodore Shurland, extended an invitation to all Barbadians to come out in their national colours and in their numbers to witness the return of the event.

“Barbadians are big hail people and I am sure they will come out and give their support,” he said.

The troops are expected to be back out in full on parade including the Barbados Defence Force, The Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Fire Service and other armed and unarmed forces.

Commodore Shurland added that this will be a march into Bridgetown via Fontabelle and Broad Street, before a aalute at Heroes Square. “Line the street and applaud the troops,” he encouraged.