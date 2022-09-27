Financial Information Month 2022 to Launch in ECCB Member Countries

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and its Financial Information Month (FIM) partners will launch FIM 2022 throughout the eight ECCB member countries on1 October.

FIM is a regional financial, economic, business and entrepreneurial education campaign that was initiated in 2002 and is observed annually in the month of October.

The execution of FIM is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the ECCB, ECCU member governments, financial and academic institutions, the media, other private and public sector institutions, and community-based groups.

The overarching theme for FIM is Financial Empowerment Through Education, and is geared towards attaining a financially developed and vibrant ECCU region that fosters strong and sustainable economic growth, and the improved well-being of the residents and citizens. A different area of focus is selected by the partners each year based on current trends and issues in the financial arena.

This year, the FIM partners have organised numerous activities around the area of focus: Financial Advancement Through Enlightenment, Partnerships and Balance!

Through this topic, partners hope to advance public discourse and provide information on investing, planning for retirement, evading financial risks and the use of technology in finance.

