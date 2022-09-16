– Advertisement –

Experts expect Tropical Storm Fiona to bring heavy rain to the Caribbean starting Friday night before moving near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

According to the predictions, Fiona will pass North of Saint Lucia Friday night or Saturday.

A Tropical Storm watch was in effect for Dominica and the British Virgin Islands and Tropical storm warnings for the Leeward Islands.

In its noon weather forecast, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services said Fiona was near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 59.4 West or 265 miles or 425 kilometres East-Southeast of the Leeward Islands.

– Advertisement –

And Meteorological Services Director, Andre Joyeux, has advised sea bathers and small craft operators to be cautious.

Joyeux noted that the storm covers more than 100 square kilometres with winds extending about 100 miles from the centre.

He disclosed that Fiona should dump about three inches of rain on the Leeward Islands and less than one inch over the Southern Islands.

“Since the system is away from us and we have pretty warm conditions, we expect that heat to continue,” the Meteorological Services Director observed.

“We are in the month where we get the highest temperatures during the day and night and that is expected to continue,” he explained.

However, he said Saint Lucia is not currently experiencing higher than normal temperatures.

– Advertisement –