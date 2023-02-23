Photo: Fire completely destroyed two homes on Simon Lamb Street

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 20, 2023

Two houses on Simon Lamb Street in the vicinity of Saint Joseph R.C. School was destroyed by fire on Monday, February 20 — leaving approximately 11 persons who resided at the residence without a home.

Initial reports indicate that around 11:30 a.m., the Belize City branch of the National Fire Service responded to a call which alerted them that a home was engulfed in flames.

Annasya Yearwood, a resident of the area and eyewitness of the blaze, said she was with her mother selling food at the corner of the street when she saw the fire start from the downstairs section of the house. It was upon inspecting the scene that she remembered a resident of the home, 85-year-old Neftale Martinez, who would often stay home alone. Immediately, she called on two other neighbors and went to rescue him from the expanding fire by knocking down the front door and carrying him safely outside.

And while no one was physically injured by the fire, just across the street from the burning home was Saint Joseph R.C. School, where there were many frightened and screaming children.

The school quickly called for an emergency evacuation, calling parents to pick up their children from school. Many of those parents rushed to the scene to ensure the safety of their kids.

A parent of one of the students at the school described to AMANDALA how very anxious she felt after receiving the call from the school to pick up her child.

One bystander told reporters that the house was abandoned by its owner, who now resides in the U.S., which suggests that the 8 families who occupied the house were in fact squatters.

Kenneth Mortis, Station Supervisor of the Belize National Fire Service, explained that the blaze was one of the most difficult fires they have been tasked with extinguishing over the past 5 years. It was a challenge and had firefighters readjusting their strategies several times, he added, and he expressed gratitude to the firefighters, Police Department, and even neighbors who helped in controlling the flames.

While no lives were lost as a result of the fire, 3 vehicles belonging to the resident of a home adjacent to the burning building were destroyed.

The cause of the fire, as well as an estimate of the value of what was destroyed, is still to be determined by the National Fire Service, which continues its investigation into the blaze.