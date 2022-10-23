Firecrackers seized from one of the vendors

Police ranks in Georgetown on Saturday conducted a raid exercise at the Stabroek Market square during which they confiscated a quantity of firecrackers from several vendors.

The exercise, which occurred between 12:30hrs and 14:00hrs, was carried out by two Assistant Superintendents, a Detective Corporal and a party of police ranks.

During the raid, several stands were searched for firecrackers and other illegal explosive devices.

This led to the following persons being arrested and the firecrackers found in their possession seized:

1. Alisha Adams, a 31-year-old vendor of Meadowbrook Garden, Georgetown.2. Kishawna David, a 30-year-old vendor of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.3. Shondell Alexander, a 26-year-old vendor of Leopold Street, Werk-en- Rust, Georgetown.