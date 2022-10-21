Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, fifth from right, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, fifth from left, and First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie, fourth from right, at the opening of the new First Citizens branch on Wednesday at Milford Road, Tobago. Also present are Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe Lambeau/Lowlands assemblyman Wane Clarke, First Citizens Group Deputy CEOs Jason Julien and Professor Sterling Frost ORTT, Sana Ragbir- General Manager Retail and Commercial Banking and Kurt Headley – Head Retail Banking. –

First Citizens has opened its newest branch at Claude Noel Highway, Milford Road, Tobago, further enhancing access to its services for residents and visitors.

The newest addition to the First Citizens footprint, which was ceremonially opened by Group CEO Karen Darbasie on Wednesday, replaces the former Canaan branch and will provide customers with digital and in-person customer experiences.

Darbasie said she was proud to open the island’s biggest branch and offer new services such as the institution’s first drive-thru ATM.

“As an organisation, we are pleased to present to the people of Tobago, 15,000 square feet of cutting-edge, convenient and comfortable banking real estate,” she said.

On hand to mark this momentous occasion with First Citizens was the Prime Minister, who said, “Today, First Citizens equals success, success for the people. Today we are proud of the fact that we are here in Tobago leading the cutting edge of banking.”

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, also reminded guests that, “First Citizens demonstrates to us how we can desire more, excel and still maintain our indigenous roots.”

In a press release, First Citizens said it has attained accolades such as 2021 Bank of the Year Trinidad and Tobago from LatinFinance and The Banker Magazine, and stands poised to continue to develop its rich legacy of financial growth and sustainable investments in people and communities. First Citizens said it remains committed to building rewarding and sustainable relationships through a highly engaged team, versatile and secure technology, and innovative financial services.