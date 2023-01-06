FIRST MAJOR DRUG SEIZURE FOR 2023

The Police and Customs Department have seized a sizeable amount of Cannabis at one of the main ports of entry on Friday.

Both law enforcement agencies conducted a joint drug operation at the Deep Water Harbour and discovered 52 vacuum-sealed packages of Cannabis weighed 52 pounds.

The substance is valued at EC $312,000, and is recorded as the first major drug seizure so far for the year.

In 2022, million of dollars’ worth of Cannabis were seized between the two main ports of entry by both law enforcement agencies.

This include 7 ½ pounds of Hashish that were found washed ashore in Barbuda in December.

Investigations remain ongoing.

