First Rock Century Holdings, a newly formed firm under the First Rock Group, has acquired Century 21 Heave-Ho Properties for an undisclosed amount.

The First Rock Century Holdings board of directors will include, First Rock CEO Ryan Reid, First Rock chief legal officer Jordan Chin, Michael Banbury, Rohan Grant and Sean Shelton, Deborah Cumming, George Cumming and Sarah Cumming.

Deborah Cumming, who has led Century 21 for over three decades, will serve as CEO and qualifying broker, while Chin will serve as executive chairman.

Century 21 will be the exclusive real estate agency for First Rock’s properties, capitalising on sales leases and rentals of existing and future development of First Rock.

“The dynamic team of Deborah Cumming and Jordan Chin will have a close working relationship to grow the business and strengthen the Century 21 brand,” First Rock said in a press release.

Directors Jordan Chin and Deborah Cummings share a firm handshake on the FirstRock and Century 21 partnership announcement.

“I feel there will be a positive synergy between First Rock Group and CENTURY 21 Heave-Ho Properties, and together we will play a key role in the development plans of First Rock in Jamaica and the Caribbean. We will able to realise on new ventures and market opportunities to benefit us both and, of course, our agents,” said Cumming.

For his part, Chin said: “This partnership with Deborah Cumming and the CENTURY 21 team is exciting. The combined skills set of the executive leadership will propel CENTURY 21 forward. The reorganised team plans to significantly impact the real estate industry.”

Chin, also a realtor, said it has always been “an ambition of mine to pursue a deeper role in the Real Estate Industry and follow in my father’s, the late Dennis Chin – footsteps. I look forward to working with Debbie and her amazing team.”

He expressed his eagerness to integrate First Rock’s business model into Century 21, “bringing benefit to both companies through unlocking the value of sales rentals leases and property management.”

Meanwhile, First Rock’s Reid said the team is entering this space in a meaningful and aggressive way and will further capitalise on any potential mergers and acquisitions in the real estate industry across the region.

“We think as a group and board, the [real estate] space is ripe for growth capital, especially, given the continuing outlook for the construction sector in Jamaica, the Caribbean.”

CENTURY 21 Heave Ho Properties has been in the real estate business in Jamaica for over 30 years, with a workforce of over 50 agents and offices in Kingston and Montego Bay.

Since founding CENTURY 21 in Jamaica, Cumming has led the top 1 CENTURY 21 office in the Caribbean for four consecutive years.