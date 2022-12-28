– Advertisement –

Local fishermen rescued a colleague clinging for two days to a signal buoy after falling from his boat off the coast of Brazil.

“Many times I thought I was going to die of cold until help arrived,” forty-three-year-old David Soares said after the rescue.

He had slipped off his boat on Christmas Day after setting out on a solo fishing expedition from Atafona beach in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro state.

– Advertisement –

According to media reports, after receiving medical attention, Soares resumed fishing.

– Advertisement –