The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
– Advertisement –
Local fishermen rescued a colleague clinging for two days to a signal buoy after falling from his boat off the coast of Brazil.
“Many times I thought I was going to die of cold until help arrived,” forty-three-year-old David Soares said after the rescue.
He had slipped off his boat on Christmas Day after setting out on a solo fishing expedition from Atafona beach in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro state.
– Advertisement –
According to media reports, after receiving medical attention, Soares resumed fishing.
– Advertisement –