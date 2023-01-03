Five men have been arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition and trafficking prohibited weapon, after the vehicle they were travelling in was searched on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14 on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Charged are: Jahmala Vernon, otherwise called ‘Bobby’ or ‘Andrew Blacks’, a 24-year-old lifeguard of Blue Hole in St Ann.

Roye Stubs, otherwise called ‘Dex’, 30-years-old labourer of Steer Town in St. Ann, Rojay Case, otherwise called ‘Chubby’, 26-years-old of Hollywood, Steer Town in St Ann, Jason Denbor, otherwise called ‘Travis’, 25-years-old labourer of Hollywood, Steer Town in St Ann, Alex McBean 20-years-old labourer of Hollywood district, Steer Town in St Ann

Reports are that at about 2:35 am, the police were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car was signalled to stop. He complied and the vehicle was inspected and one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing six 9mm rounds was found.

The five occupants were arrested and subsequently charged. Their court dates are being finalized.