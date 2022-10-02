Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Flash Flood Watch downgraded; J’cans not out of the woods just yet

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian football match

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

Search on for J’cans with ideas that can transform tourism industry

Resident hands over gun to cops on Mandela Highway

Jamaica gets boundary markers to protect fish sanctuaries

Atomica lands I’msatisfied Trophy in stakes record

NHC monitoring Tropical Wave in eastern tropical Atlantic

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in USA

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Saturday Oct 01

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

47 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Meteorological Service is reporting that the Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and central parishes was downgraded this afternoon to a Flash Flood Watch, effective until 5 pm on Sunday.

“A trough continues to generate unstable weather over Jamaica and the central Caribbean,” the release stated.

The Meteorological Service on Friday issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The Met Service said the trough across Jamaica, is being induced by post-tropical cyclone Ian and a weak frontal system, is currently generating unstable weather conditions across the island

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Flash Flood Watch downgraded; J’cans not out of the woods just yet

Sport

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian football match

Sport

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

More From

Jamaica News

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.

The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

‘Deliverymen’ worried; gunman acting as bearer robs woman

Attacks by criminals on motorcycles bad for business

Jamaica News

Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.

The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a pa

Jamaica News

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in USA

Hundreds turn out to pay final respect

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR