The Meteorological Service is reporting that the Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and central parishes was downgraded this afternoon to a Flash Flood Watch, effective until 5 pm on Sunday.

“A trough continues to generate unstable weather over Jamaica and the central Caribbean,” the release stated.

The Meteorological Service on Friday issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The Met Service said the trough across Jamaica, is being induced by post-tropical cyclone Ian and a weak frontal system, is currently generating unstable weather conditions across the island