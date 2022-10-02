Flash Flood Watch downgraded; J’cans not out of the woods just yet
The Meteorological Service is reporting that the Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and central parishes was downgraded this afternoon to a Flash Flood Watch, effective until 5 pm on Sunday.
“A trough continues to generate unstable weather over Jamaica and the central Caribbean,” the release stated.
The Meteorological Service on Friday issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.
The Met Service said the trough across Jamaica, is being induced by post-tropical cyclone Ian and a weak frontal system, is currently generating unstable weather conditions across the island
