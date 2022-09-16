…Flash flood watch goes into effect tonight for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla…

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for flash-flood-prone areas of the above the mentioned islands.

The flash flood threat level is minor to moderate with the potential for limited to significant impacts in the watch areas. To be safe, implement your flood plan.

Timing: Tonight 8 pm until Saturday 8 am.

Synopsis: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to pass through the area starting this evening until later tonight.

This will result in heavy showers. Rainfall rates of 65 mm (2.6 in) per hour or more are possible with isolated higher totals that could produce moderate or worse flash flooding.

Potential Impacts: Localised disruption to transportation; localised population displacement; erosion; environmental degradation; localised damage to dams, embankment, irrigation and drainage facilities; high sediments transport into reservoirs; localised disruption to communication; localised contamination of potable water; localised loss of livestock; financial losses; injuries; temporary stoppage of health services and damage to infrastructure.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A flash flood watch means that flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area.

Residents in these areas should make preparations to protect life, property and livelihood against flooding and be prepared to move to higher ground, if heavy rains develop.

Stay tuned to updates coming out of the ABMS Met Office via antiguamet.com, hotline: 463-4638, facebook.com/abmetservice and twitter.com/abmetservice.

Also, stay tuned to other media platforms for updates.

Forecaster: Dale Destin

