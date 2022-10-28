Flash flood watch in effect for Barbados
The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Barbados.
Residents can expect maximum rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in occasional heavy showers throughout the day, as a favourable upper-level environment enhances convection across the southern section of the region.
Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities:
Significant runoff from higher elevations.Significant soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Large water settlements on roads and fields.Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming possibly impassable.Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.
The alert was issued at 7 am, today, Friday, October 28 and will be updated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.
