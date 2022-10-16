Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Western districts with immediate effect.

The alert is valid from 1:30 pm and will be discontinued at 6pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Rainfall

Light to moderate showers are expected across western districts this afternoon during localized activity.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely.

Advice

Residents and visitors should be prepared for:

Strong runoff from higher elevations

Soil erosion is likely on bared or scarred land surfaces

Debris such as small rocks, mud and tree foliage could end up on roads and property

Traffic delays are likely

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.