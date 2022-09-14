Jamaica Tallawahs suffered their third defeat of the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following an eight-wicket defeat against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots under the Duckworth/Lewis method in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Tallawahs were restricted to 139 for five off their allotted 20 overs despite getting a good start from the opening pair of Brandon King and Kennar Lewis.

Set a reduced target of 113 from 15 overs because of rain, Andre Fletcher scored 45 not out to lead the Patriots to a comfortable victory. They ended on 113 for two with 15 balls remaining.

Andre Fletcher of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on the go during his 45 not out. (PHOTO: Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Earlier, King and Lewis scored 43 runs in the first four overs to hand the Tallawahs a fast start.

The spin of Akila Dananjaya and Rashid Khan got the Patriots back into the game by taking wickets and restricting runs, before a late show from all-rounder Raymon Reifer took the Tallawahs to 139.

Khan broke the opening partnership in the Powerplay by dismissing Lewis for 24.

Skipper Rovman Powell was then run out for six after a brilliant piece of fielding from youngster Dewald Brevis to put the Tallawahs in trouble. However, a late 39-run partnership between Reifer and Fabian Allen managed to add some respectability to the score.

Reifer hammered 40 not out from 26 balls while Allen scored 23 from 24 balls.

In their chase of the reduced target of 113 from 15 overs, the Patriots raced to 49 without loss after five overs, with Fletcher and Lewis proving destructive.

Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, removing Lewis for 20. However, Darren Bravo came in and formed a 55-run partnership with Fletcher to help take the Patriots home.

Darren Bravo scored 39 from 21 balls with three fours and three sixes, while Fletcher also hit three fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 45.

The Patriots now draw level with the Tallawahs, which are still in second place in the six-team table courtesy of a better net run rate. Both teams have six points with the third-place Patriots playing one game more.

Barbados Royals are way out front with a maximum of 12 points from six games.

Summarised scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 139-5 (20 overs) (Raymon Reifer 40 not out, Kennar Lewis 24; Rashid Khan 1-8, Sherfane Rutherford 1-11).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 113/2 (Revised target of 113 from 15 overs) (Andre Fletcher 45 not out, Darren Bravo 39; Fabian Allen 1-19, Imad Wasim 1-19) .