Mrs Claudine Josiah Grade 3 Teacher and Mr. Robert Nicholas principal Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School Jasmin Underwood-Joseph Coordinator of the SEN Dept. of the SDA Primary School along with Carissa Warner, Commercial Executive at Flow

As part of our Mission Week activities, our team members collected non-perishable food items and donated them to the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School’s Breakfast Club. The Club is run by Organizer Mrs. Josiah, who oversees the production of a hot breakfast for students each weekday.Mrs Claudine Josiah Grade 3 Teacher and Mr. Robert Nicholas principal Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School Jasmin Underwood-Joseph Coordinator of the SEN Dept. of the SDA Primary School along with Carissa Warner, Commercial Executive at Flow.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP