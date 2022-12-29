The three-time World Cup winner passed away at a hospital in Sao Paulo surrounded by loved ones following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pelé was initially diagnosed with the disease in 2021, and had been in and out of medical facilities over the past year to help him fight it.But, sadly, his condition worsened recently … forcing him to spend the last two months in a hospital bed.

Pelé was able to watch the 2022 World Cup in his final days … and even penned a congratulations post on his social media page to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after the epic Argentina vs. France final last weekend.

He had also written an emotional note to Neymar after a huge performance for Brazil earlier in the famed tournament.

Pelé joined Brazil’s national team when he was just 16 years old … and won his first-ever World Cup at age 17 in 1958.He went on to lead Brazil to two more titles in the event, winning it all in 1962 and 1970.

He’s widely regarded as one of the best goal scorers ever — with Cristiano Ronaldo previously calling him “the greatest player in football history.”

He was 82.

R.I.P.

SOURCE: TMZ

