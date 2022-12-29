Several serious criminal charges have been laid against a local footballer who is accused of stealing a teammate’s cheque, encashing it, and forcing the teammate to make a false report to a football club’s administration.

The accused is 19-year-old Devonte Walker of Fairview Drive, St Andrew. He has been charged with the following offences:

1. Assault at common-law

2. Being in possession of a prohibited weapon

3. Using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony

4. Conspiracy

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that about 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, another player at the football club received his monthly wages via a cheque. The player reportedly placed the cheque in a pocket and left his belongings in the players’ changing area.

Upon his return, the cheque could not be found.

After receiving a report on the matter, the police followed several lines of enquiry, and Walker emerged as a suspect.

During investigations that followed, CCTV footage was unearthed that showed a man who is believed to be Walker encashing the missing cheque at a wholesale at about 7:45 pm on Thursday, December 8.

Walker is also accused of calling the now complainant to a location in St Andrew, where he reportedly held him at gunpoint and forced him to report to the club that the money had been returned.

Walker also allegedly threatened the now complainant not to return to football training.

Upon the conclusion of their investigations, detectives arrested Walker, and he was charged on December 27.

His court date is being arranged.