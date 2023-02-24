Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters has congratulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines on becoming the first Caricom country to assume the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC.

Minister Peters was making congratulatory remarks in the House of Assembly this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/KEISAL-CELAC-CONGRATS.mp3

Minister Peters also congratulated the Prime Minister for the work he has done over the years to foster regional integration.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PETERS-ON-PM.mp3

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was elected to the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC on January 24th 2023.