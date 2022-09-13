PNP lashes Holness for focus on mourning Queen over local issues
Prison memoir ‘That Bird Has My Wings’ selected for Oprah’s Book Club
CariCRIS reaffirms investment grade credit ratings for VMIL
Gunmen on ‘bikes’ strike again: Truck operator shot left for dead
Riverhounds GK Jahmali Waite named in Reggae Boyz squad, Blake out
Former CCJ Judge, Duke Pollard, has died
Mona School of Business launches new website
Sporting score 2 late goals, upset Tottenham with 2-0 win
Brandon Blackwood announces clothing launch after Emmys debut
Justice Duke Pollard. Photo: CCJ
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The regional legal community is in mourning today following news that former Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Justice Duke Pollard, has died.
He was 86 years old.
The Guyana-born judge’s death was confirmed by many of his associates in the legal community.
In 2005, Pollard served as one of the first cadre of CCJ judges on a panel led by Justice Michael de la Bastide.
He held the position until 2010.
Pollard’s biography on the CCJ website said he “established himself as an expert jurist in international law, specialising in international economic law, the Law of the Sea, international institutional law, the Law of Treaties, general integration law and economic integration law.”
Outside of the court, Pollard served Guyana as a Minister-Counsellor in the Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
He also taught and mentored many of the country’s future legal minds as a professor at the University of Guyana.
One of Pollard’s former University of Guyana students took to social media to thank him for sharing his knowledge with her and many other budding legal scholars.
“This is most certainly a loss to the region,” she wrote.
“I was fortunate enough to have him as my Teacher of Law and Legal Systems, Public International Law I and II and International Environmental Law. I pray that your family, friends and students are all comforted by the loving memories we all shared with you.”
More From
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-
Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.
Red Stripe exp
The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.
The
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
A woman is now dead after she was shot at the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Rainford Road in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot by unknown as