A former policeman has been charged with murder following an investigation into a case where a man was shot and killed during a joint police/military operation 9 years ago.

Reports are that the former constable, identified as Romone Edwards, relocated to Canada following the incident that reportedly took place on October 10, 2013, where the victim, Tasane Christie was killed in Glendevon, St James.

According to a report from INDECOM, Edwards was arrested at the Norman Manley Airport on December 30, 2022.

The former JCF member appeared before the St James Parish Court, on Wednesday, January 4, to answer to the charges as a result of the investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

INDECOM in the report said the investigation was concluded in 2016, upon the completion of the commission’s report and receipt of all scientific reports.

The charge of former Constable Edwards has been pending since 2018 when a ruling was received from the ODPP, INDECOM stated in a release.

The former Constable will remain in police custody until his next court appearance. Attorneys representing Edwards requested January 6, for the purpose of a bail application.