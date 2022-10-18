Muriel Mitchell, the mother of former Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell, has hit a milestone in her life as she celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Mrs Mitchell was born on October 16, 1922. She has six children. Dr Mitchell, who is now the Opposition leader of Grenada, is her second born. She supported Dr Mitchell during his political career and urges other parents to trust in God and pray for their children.

stress is a bad thing… I take everything with a smile

In an interview with Good News Catholic Communications, Grenada’s newest centenarian joked that she sometimes wonders if she is really 100 years old as she is able to walk. “Nothing hutting me” she chuckled, except maybe for her shoulders when she stretches above her head for something.

So what are her secrets to a long and productive life?

Mrs Mitchell said over her life she has done a lot of walking, visits the beach and stays away from stress.

“Don’t take on stress… stress kills people… stress is a bad thing… I take everything with a smile.”

She also revealed that she attends church every Sunday and only misses church if she is unwell. The centenarian said she also avoids confusion with other people

Mrs Mitchell shared a bit of advice – to be nice to your neighbours and nice to people.

With no regrets about the path her life has taken her on, Mrs Mitchell urged those who are also growing in age to not give up. She thanked God that she could still walk and see, as well as read without her glasses up to now.

Her birthday milestone was celebrated in Grenada and she showed that despite her age she still got the moves.

Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell issued a heartfelt birthday greeting to his mum online.

“Mom, thank you for the 100 years of wisdom, love and guidance.

I love you.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

The current Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell also wished Grenada’s newest centenarian a happy birthday and urged the public to join him in extending best wishes.